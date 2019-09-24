MIDDLEPORT — A fire early Tuesday led to the destruction of a classic car and damage to other vehicles stored in a barn.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a report about a garage on fire at 2961 Johnson Creek Road at 1:13 a.m. Arriving first responders found a 30-by-40-foot barn ablaze. The fire was put out by personnel from Hartland Volunteer Fire Company.
Stored in the barn were several classic cars and motorcycles, as well as a number of UTVs. One classic car was destroyed and other vehicles were damaged, according to the sheriff's office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.