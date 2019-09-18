BARKER — A barn fire was reported early Wednesday on the 1900 block of Johnson Creek Road.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call about the fire at 1:09 a.m. First responders observed a fully engulfed barn at the rear of 1934 Johnson Creek Road and learned from residents that the barn was unoccupied.
The blaze was put out by personnel from Barker Fire Department with assistance from Olcott and Hartland volunteer firefighters. The cause is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.