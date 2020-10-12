Barrett vows fair approach as justice, Democrats skeptical

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.