'Barrier West' bubbles forward

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.