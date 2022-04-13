'Barrier West' bubbles forward

Plans are moving forward toward a brewery opening in the city of Lockport. The proposed business is would be housed in a vacant building at 13 W Main St.
At its Wednesday meeting, the Niagara County Industrial Development agency approved measures assist the business, including sales tax abatement on construction, a mortgage recording tax abatement, and a 10-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT).
“In order to redevelop a lot of these older buildings, any type of grants or pilot programs really help to make the numbers work on projects like these” said Matthew Martin, who is creating the business with his brother CJ.
Martin said that the concept of opening a brewery in Lockport has met positive reception from the community. Efforts began in early 2020, but were slowed due to the Covid pandemic. Progress has been resuming as the pandemic has waned.
Barrier West Brewing, will also have a restaurant, and gaming attractions including shuffleboard and bocce.
“We think it works great together,” said Martin. “The brewery aspect, and a fun entertainment space where people and families can come.”
Martin said that the name is a reference to how Lockport was once called “the barrier to the west.”
Martin is expecting that Barrier West Brewing will create 40 to 60 jobs in full-time and part-time positions, ranging from restaurant serving, brewing, and management. They are currently projecting that the brewery will be ready to open in early 2023.
