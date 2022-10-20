A company with a battery materials manufacturing facility in Niagara County is getting a big financial boost as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to ramp up domestic production of lithium-ion batteries.
Big as in $117 million.
Representatives of Anovion Battery Materials, which has a plant on Cory Road in Sanborn, announced Wednesday that their firm has been selected to receive a $117 million grant under the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act.
The grant is designed to spur domestic manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric grid, and of materials and components currently produced in other countries.
Anovion is North America’s first commercially operational supplier of synthetic graphite, a key material in the anode of lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, energy storage systems, medical devices, military equipment and other industrial applications.
Representatives described the grant nomination as a “once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure” that will help produce a more “sustainable, resilient, and equitable” economy by enhancing U.S. competitiveness in the global battery market.
Anovion’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Stopka said the grant will help his firm expedite its ongoing investment in increased lithium-ion battery production.
“This nomination affirms Anovion’s commitment to creating a meaningful, positive impact on the environment, communities where we currently and plan to operate, people we employ, and the broader clean-energy economy,” he said.
“This grant represents an enormous vote of confidence in the critical work our team is dedicated to advancing every day,” Stopka added.
Anovion plans to build a new manufacturing facility to produce 35,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials per year. Company officials described the facility as the “first of its scale” in North America. The release did not specify where the facility would be built.
Anovion is one of 20 companies across 12 states that were awarded a total of $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles. The Biden administration says the funds will help create 8,000 new jobs.
Stopka joined CEOs from other companies awarded grant funds via zoom in a press conference with President Biden that was broadcast live Wednesday afternoon on the White House YouTube channel.
During the session, Biden said the federal funding represents an investment in American innovation and American jobs. He noted that 75 percent of the world’s battery manufacturing occurs in China, which also contributes nearly half of the globe’s battery materials production.
Biden’s administration has made a turn to a more environmentally friendly, “green” economy that includes support for the continued use of electric vehicles a priority. The administration wants half of the vehicles driven in America to be electric by 2030. As incentives, it pushed for $7,500 tax credits for purchases involving electric vehicles and tax credits for individuals who purchase used electric vehicles.
“Some see a challenge, but we seen an opportunity, a real opportunity,” Biden said, referring to climate change.
Biden said China’s battery manufacturing industry is not more innovative than what’s found in the U.S., suggesting that China taken command of the industry by undercutting U.S. manufacturers and through unfair trade practices.
He said he views the latest investment by his administration as a key step to not only bolster domestic manufacturing of batteries and materials but also in helping boost the economy by offering Americans good-paying jobs in a growing industry.
“Where is it written that we can’t be the manufacturing hub of the world?” Biden said.
Headquartered in Chicago, Anovion boasts more than 140 years of experience in the production of synthetic graphite materials. The company’s products were the first made in North America to gain qualification for EV applications. Commercial production commenced in early 2021. The company’s release indicated that Anovion plans capacity expansion targeting up to 150,000 tons per year of finished product by 2030.
