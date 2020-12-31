While Buffalo Bills fans are excited that some will be allowed to attend the first home playoff game in 25 years, the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is warning fans to be on the lookout for ticket scams ahead of this important game.
Tickets bought on Thursday are non-transferable. Because of New York state, NFL, and CDC guidelines, all fans will have to prove they have a negative COVID-19 test along with their ticket. Because of this, you will not be able to buy tickets on the secondary market.
Also, all tickets are digital; there are no paper copies.
If you see tickets for sale on reseller sites or other public forums, know that those tickets are not valid or could be counterfeit. You can only purchase tickets for the game from the Buffalo Bills. Please report those scams to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker, even if you didn't lose money. BBB's Scam Tracker helps us to warn the public of trending scams in their areas.
More information on game day protocols can be found at https://www.buffalobills.com/tickets/playoff-tickets-faq .
