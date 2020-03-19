BARKER — Petitions are available to residents of Barker Central School District who want to pursue election as a school trustee.
Blank petitions can be downloaded from the district website's home page. Anyone without internet access can call the district office, (716) 795-3832, to arrange mailing or pickup of paper copies.
Signed petitions will be accepted by the office until 5 p.m. April 20. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Two seats on the seven-member board of education are to be filled by election in May. The three-year terms of John E. Sweeney Jr. and Louis Mead are expiring on June 30. Candidates who receive the highest number of votes will fill the seats.
The annual budget vote and trustee election are scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. May 19 at Barker High School, Herbert F. Ludwig Fine Arts Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.