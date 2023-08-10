Lockport Fire Department’s ambulance fleet has been dealt a blow with the breakdown of two vehicles.
Now, Common Council President Paul Beakman is calling for the city purchase of a new ambulance, priced at about $250,000 if fully outfitted, using available reserve funds.
Beakman noted the ambulance he has in mind is available from a local distributor, meaning it could be acquired right away.
“It’s pricy, but you don’t put a price on saving a life,” Beakman said.
Of LFD’s three-ambulance fleet, all used vehicles, Mayor Michelle Roman said one requires engine valve repair and had to be taken off the road, and another was out of service temporarily due to a transmission problem.
Because the vehicles were used when the city acquired them earlier this year, it’s not surprising that mechanical issues are surfacing, Roman said.
Her administration already planned on adding the cost of one new ambulance to the 2024 and 2025 city budgets, she said.
The existing LFD ambulances are: a 1999 vehicle that the city acquired for $5,000; a 2009 vehicle that was donated by West Herr; and a 2015 vehicle that the city purchased for $56,000.
Two of the vehicles have been in continuous service and the 1999 vehicle was set aside as a backup in case of high call volume. The backup is now in service.
