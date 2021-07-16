Beaman named bishop in the AME church

The Rev. Dr. Silvester Scott Beaman was just 14 years old and attending St. John's AME Church on Garden Avenue when he felt a calling in his heart to spiritual ministry.
The Niagara Falls native, raised by a single mom in a family of nine children, recalled that his decision to serve the church came in part because of his admiration for his pastor, Rev. Edgar Huff. The two had a father-son relationship and Beaman recalls that the reverend helped him select his college, the oldest private African American-founded college in the U.S., Wilberforce University in Ohio.
His pastor, now deceased, was likely so proud of his young congregant, who would eventually give a benediction at an inauguration for a president. He would likely have been prouder still to see Beaman elected as the first person from Niagara Falls and Western New York to become a bishop in the AME Church.
Beaman was elected and consecrated as the 139th bishop during the 51st Quadrennial General Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church on July 10.
He has been assigned to serve the 15th Episcopal AME District in South Africa where he will lead a ministry of 275 congregations in Cape Town, Namibia, Kalahari, Queenstown and Angola.
His wife, Renée Palmore Beaman, an RN and currently a director in the Health and Social Services Department in the state of Delaware, will become supervisor of missions in the district, overseeing 40,000 missionaries who provide outreach, health and human services and education to the district.
Beaman will be pastoring about 120,000 congregants in his post. Due to uncertainties about COVID-19, he will be working from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, until clarity is obtained about the safety of travel to Africa, expected within several months.
He said the election process for an AME Bishop is a campaign that encompasses the entire contiguous United States plus 40 international countries inclusive of Europe, Africa, South America, India and the Caribbean. Delegates from these locations voted from 22 candidates for available positions for the office of Bishop.
Beaman, who has been to Africa 16 times through his pastoral work, is looking forward to the new post.
"I know a lot of the ministers and I know a lot of the laity. It's not going to be home but I won't be a stranger," he said during a phone interview Friday.
Beaman's former pastorates include Bethel AME, Lackawanna, NY; St. Paul AME, Hamilton, Bermuda; and currently the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
Since arriving in Delaware, he has taken in over 2,700 new members to his church. Under his administration, renovations to the church were completed, the sanctuary technology was also upgraded as part of a $500,000 renovation program, and the indebtedness of the church was also paid off. During his tenure, over 50 new ministries were established including the nationally known Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, a full-service HIV/AIDS program.
He is one of a few clergy in the nation that has offered prayers in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Beaman was asked by President Joseph R. Biden to offer the benediction during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. He was the first AME member to have such distinction and the last voice heard at the inauguration. He called the experience "a seminal moment in my life," and expressed his gratitude for a friendship that began over 28 years ago when the president was a congressman and attended an event at Beaman's Delaware church. Beaman was among the clergy who presided at Biden's son, Beau Biden's funeral.
As a tribute to their friendship, President Biden called Beaman immediately following his election to congratulate him on his elevation to the Episcopacy.
Beaman holds a bachelor's degree from Wilberforce University, a Masters of Divinity degree from Boston University and was the first to receive a Doctorate of Ministry degree from the joint program at Payne Theological Seminary, Wilberforce, Ohio and Bakke Graduate University, Seattle, Washington.
He and his wife, Renée are childhood sweethearts and parents of two adult daughters, Asaiah (Gregory Fisher) and Kori (Walter Cheatham). They have three grandchildren, Maliah, Gabriella, and Gregory Mason.
