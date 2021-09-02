Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal has provided updates on two construction projects involving Bear Ridge Road and Lockport Road.
Asphalt surface replacement on Bear Ridge between Campbell Boulevard and West Canal Road will begin next week, Meal said.
Part of the affected section, from West Canal to Irish Road, is currently closed to all but local traffic due to bridge replacement.
The section of Bear Ridge from Irish Road to Campbell Boulevard, will remain open to local traffic during resurfacing, with lane restrictions during milling and paving.
Bear Ridge road resurfacing should be finished in early October and bridge replacement should be done by the end of October, according to Meal.
Culvert replacement on Lockport Road at Cayuga Creek, just east of Walmore Road, has kept that section of county road closed to all but local traffic since mid June. Meal said on Thursday that the section should be opened to full traffic within a week. Construction fell behind in July due to heavy rain, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.