Cypress Creek’s draft permit has been granted for its Bear Ridge Solar project, a utility grade solar array in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton.
The Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) granted Cypress Creek the draft permit on Monday. The project calls for solar-panels on 900-acres spanning both towns and has been fiercely opposed by the local grassroots group Cambria Opposes Industrial Solar (COIS).
In the draft permit’s 82-pages, certain parts of the Cambria and Pendleton respective solar laws were overridden by the office, calling them “unreasonably burdensome.”
Keith Silliman, Cypress Creek project manager, said he and his team are reviewing the draft permit.
“I have to have my folks look at it to find out what we got,” Silliman said Monday night, indicating that he did not know which “waivers” to the local law were granted by ORES, and which were not.
Waivers that were granted include:
• Zoning restrictions in which utility-grade solar-arrays must be placed in industrial and planned development districts was struck down. The waiver allows Cypress Creek to build in agricultural-residential and business districts.
• Land coverage limitations in which the project cannot be sited on parcels containing more than 50% of prime farmland soils was similarly struck down. This waiver allows the Bear Ridge Solar Project to be built regardless of soil content.
• The company also gained partial relief from items within the solar law barring glare on neighboring properties, which it stated it would uphold, but did not guarantee solar rays would not be misdirected to public roads and parks.
• Transmission lines are to be buried, states the Cambria Solar Law, but ORES granted Cypress Creek partial relief to have a 260-foot overground interconnection line to access the electrical grid.
• Setback limitations were also relieved for the company. In Cambria, a setback of 600-feet from a agri-residential, residential, medium density residential use or campground, public road or public park was considered overly burdensome for the project. The same relief was granted for a setback of 300-feet from light retail business zones, general business and industrial zoned areas. Similar setbacks in Pendleton were also overridden.
• A waiver on the decommissioning removal was also granted. The Cambria Solar Law dictated that complete removal of infrastructure greater than four-feet below the ground. ORES overrode that stipulation and allows all infrastructure up to 4-feet below ground must be taken out.
• A decommissioning security waiver was also granted in which Cypress Creek will meet decommissioning requirements dictated by ORES, not the Town of Cambria.
• Maximum lot area dictated by the Pendleton Solar Law at 100-acres was labeled as overburdensome by ORES and gave the company a waiver for one 209-acre lot.
Silliman said that there will be a public forum held by ORES scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Cambria Volunteer Fire Hall where anyone may make a statement on the draft permit. Written statements will also be taken. Cypress Creek is bound to provide a written response to each statement.
COIS representative Sharon Tasner said that the group will be consulting its attorney on the matter before giving a comment.
