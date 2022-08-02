The state agency that governs the siting of utility-scale green energy facilities on Tuesday deemed Cypress Creek Renewables’ application for a permit on a 100-megawatt project in Cambria and Pendleton to be “complete.”
The Office of Renewable Energy Siting now has 60 days to release a draft siting permit for public comment.
According to Cypress Creek’s Keith Silliman, senior project developer, the draft siting permit will reflect the uniform standards and regulations put forth by ORES and made effective in March 2021. If another impact is found, or an existing impact hasn’t been mitigated, Silliman said, a special permit may be awarded. A special permit takes into account special characteristics of the project site.
Silliman said the project is in “a good place” and he believes that conversations about tax deals should begin with the host municipalities including Niagara County and the two towns.
“At the moment the project has a path for permitting,” he said, noting it has acquired renewable energy credits from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and is currently working towards a contract to connect to the grid.
Just as ORES released its determination, an appeal was filed with the 3rd Department of the Appellate Division by the Town of Cambria in conjunction with several other towns and incorporated entities including Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, Inc. (COIS), American Bird Conservancy and the towns of Farmersville, Malone, Somerset and Yates.
Respondents include ORES Acting Director Houtan Moaveni, New York State Department of State, Alliance for Clean Energy New York, Inc., Sierra Club, New York League of Conservation Voters and Friends of Flint Mine Solar.
In a brief provided to the petitioners and plaintiffs, attorneys Gary Abraham and Benjamin Wisniewski argued that ORES overstepped its bounds and made uniform standards and regulations that could potentially have adverse environmental impacts. ORES had argued in the original case that its regulations “couldn’t have any adverse impact on the environment because the regulations themselves do not approve any particular energy project.”
Ed Saleh, president of COIS, said the legal action was the culmination of many months of work. “We’re still fighting. (ORES had its) point. (We have our) counterpoint.”
