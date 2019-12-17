The Bear Ridge Solar community office has changed its hours for the holiday season.
The office will be closed today and Wednesday.
Next Tuesday, Christmas Eve, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The office is closed entirely on Christmas day.
Normal office hours are in effect on Dec. 31 and the office is closed entirely on Jan. 1.
To schedule an appointment outside scheduled office hours, contact Rikki Cason at 226-5676 or Rikki.cason@ccrenew.com.
