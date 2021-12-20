Bear Ridge Solar Project advances

Cypress Creek Renewables earlier this month submitted its application for state approval of the proposed Bear Ridge Solar Project in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton. The project, a 100 megawatt utility spread over 900 acres, has met with stiff opposition locally by residents who say the character of their hometown will be forever changed if it's erected.
“Wherever you drive within that area you’re going to see hundreds of acres of solar panels,” Cambria town supervisor Wright Ellis said. “We’ve asked if they’re going to use berms, and we’ve asked for trees that are eight or nine feet high. The ones that they want to put in are two to three feet. That’s not going to block anything. These things are 12 feet high surrounded by a chain-link fence.”
Cypress Creek Renewables' application and supporting documentation, filed with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) on Dec. 2, is "a foot thickness," and attorneys for the opposition are now going through it looking for discrepancies, Ellis said.
ORES has 60 days to review the application and determine whether it's complete.
Keith Silliman, representative of Cypress Creek Renewables, believes that in some way the application will be deemed incomplete. While drafting it, he said, the company had the benefit of seeing where other applicants failed to address issues and tried to not make the same mistakes.
“There are several other applicants already out there that filed and got their notice of deficiencies. We took all those notice of deficiencies and used that as our roadmap to make sure we supplied that information in our application. So, we’re learning from the people that went before us,” Silliman said. “Hopefully we’ve learned from those experience and the review on our application will go easier on the state and will get to completeness quickly.”
Meanwhile, Mike Casale, Niagara County economic development commissioner, recently was selected to serve on the New York State Farmland Protection Working Group.
“The main goal is that we encourage and facilitate input from our local governments on the siting projects on the major renewable energy facilities (like Bear Ridge), so there’s a minimal impact to agriculture, especially the prime soils,” Casale said.
Silliman noted that the Bear Ridge Solar application fee was $100,000, plus another $100,000 to support local interest groups, such as Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, hiring attorneys to examine the application.
The attorney hired by COIS is honing in on the portions related to chemicals leaking from solar panels, habitat for raptors and fire protection training for local fire companies, according to activist Ed Saleh. COIS members were apprised at a meeting last week.
“In terms of updates, (we spoke of) deficiencies we saw in the application. We (also) updated them on our lawsuit which we will appeal shortly,” Saleh said.
The lawsuit Saleh is referring to brought municipalities from across the state and other activist groups together to claim ORES committed a procedural error when it made final the siting regulations for solar and wind energy projects.
Silliman responded to questions about chemicals in solar panels, saying that the panels for the Bear Ridge project have not yet been selected, but “the panels are sealed” and there’s a very slim chance of leakage. He said Cypress Creek has addressed concerns from the state Department of Environmental Conservation regarding fish and wildlife.
Regarding fire protection training, Silliman acknowledged his company still owes localities more information.
“We’re developing that information, but in our view, we will help them in providing any additional training they think they need, any additional equipment they think they need," he said. "But this is a solar farm. We don’t envision a huge amount of fire risk and we will be dealing with that issue as we go through the permitting process, as we meet all the state and federal requirements.”
While they're on opposite sides of the fence, Saleh and Silliman agree on one aspect of the utility siting issue: ORES does not have the funding or the staff to deal with the flood of applications that are likely coming for renewable energy generation facilities.
“Absolutely not, they don’t,” Silliman said when asked if ORES is ready. “I think the staff they have is doing a stellar job, but they’re overwhelmed. They need more help. They need to either beef up their ful- time staff or bring in some consultant help ... which has been done in the past and which municipalities do all the time though when they review applications. ... I think they’re doing great for a fledgling office, but they’re getting overwhelmed.”
The solution? According to Saleh, scrap, at least temporarily, the relatively new way of approving utilities in New York state, per the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act and go back to an older method, known as the Article 10 process, to slow the development of solar farms.
“ORES right now, they don’t have the staffing power to take care of these projects. There’s no staff," Saleh said. "So, what we want them to do is place everybody back in Article 10. Not only because we’d have more of a say, but because the state’s not ready for these 94-c applications," Saleh said. “If they’re short staffed and getting these applications in … say an application gets through? They’re saying its completed. There’s not enough oversight.”
