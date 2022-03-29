Cypress Creek Renewables, the company behind the proposed Bear Ridge Solar Project in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton, has submitted its response to the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) Notice of Incomplete Application. In 60 days or less, the agency will look through the response and may give a judgement of a completed application – then move into a period of public comment.
Keith Silliman, project manager, said that the company is pursuing approval from ORES for a 100-MegaWatt solar power facility which would be comprised of 900-acres of solar panels.
Silliman had said previously that it was “not surprising” to him that the original application came back incomplete in late January and that several applicants, companies that wanted to build solar arrays in New York, had been turned down, but they have closed the gaps in the application in this response.
“We were asked to clarify and include additional information on our maps,” Silliman said. “We’ve noted to ORES that the Bear Ridge Project can comply with the setbacks required by the state – ORES’s regulations – but that the setbacks imposed by Cambria in their solar law last year are too onerous. We cannot comply with those and we identify specifically where we can’t and why.”
The Towns of Cambria and Pendleton have been advocating to stop the project, along with the group Cambria Opposition against Industrial Solar (COIS). All three entities have applied for and received intervenor funds from the state to put place towards their cause.
Sharon Tasner, who has lived in Cambria since 2018 with her husband Bob, is the vice president of COIS. This is no, “Not in My Backyard” issue, she said, it goes to what the state can do in towns like Cambria without approval of its people or its elected officials or its laws.
Tasner said about 125 people showed up to COIS’s update on the project Wednesday, March 23, including representatives from State Senator Rob Ortt’s office and U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin’s office. She said the group had also invited a representative from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, but received word that would not happen due to litigation between the Town of Cambria and ORES, a state agency, in which the town recently sued with other towns and groups throughout the state regarding siting regulations for renewable energy projects.
“We were very disappointed by that,” Tasner said. “Our reason for inviting these representatives to the meeting was not for them to speak – if they offered to speak that’d be wonderful – but we wanted to expand the awareness of Cambria. What’s going on here. What we’re doing to oppose it. We were hoping to get the Governor’s ear.”
While plans to use the $15,000 worth of intervenor funds are on hold until the funds arrive, Tasner said COIS has kept in contact with its members via social media, as well as phone calls to elderly who want to support the cause, but do not have access to computers. She said more people are joining the group and being educated on the issues.
“The land that’s proposed for the project is not zoned industrial and this is an industrial project,” she said. “We talk about the rural impact, the aesthetic beauty, the devaluation of homes, the destruction of the ecosystem, quality of life, potential health hazards. We have a litany of concerns. Unfortunately we feel these concerns have been brushed over lightly by the state.”
Tasner also said a letter by Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis contributed to getting the word out of the situation. It can be read at www.townofcambria.com .
