When was the first time you realized that the world wasn’t a safe place for you? Was it one awful event that happened in what seemed like an instant and without warning, or was it a slow accumulation of indignities that happened so gradually yet so often that you started seeing your lack of safety as nothing more than a normal part of being a girl, like having to wear nylons or getting your period?
I was 12. It was a Saturday afternoon and my mom was at work. We lived in a basement apartment. Three college-aged guys lived in the flat upstairs. They were having a party and the driveway was full of their friends’ cars and pickup trucks. The party had spilled out onto the walkway and lawn, and though my brother was only 11, he’d gone out to join them. He was a tough kid, always looking to mix it up, so the lure of 20-somethings blaring music and drinking beer was more than he could resist. After he’d been outside for maybe a half an hour, I decided that enough was enough. The guys were getting louder by the minute and I didn’t want my little brother getting into any trouble.
It wasn’t the first time I’d had to look out for my younger brothers. My mom worked odd hours. Since I was the oldest child, I was in charge when she was gone. My mom told me all the time how lucky she was that I was mature for my age, though she knew that in the privacy of my bedroom, I still played with Barbie dolls. Part of me was still very much a little kid.
As soon as I stepped outside, one of the guys wobbled over and tried to talk to me. I side-stepped him and with a polite smile said, “I’m just bringing my little brother inside.” I knew that it was important to be polite. He was a grown-up. A drunk grown-up, to be sure, but still an adult and I was taught to always be polite to adults. I took another couple of steps and noticed my brother goofing with a couple of the neighborhood kids just to the rear of a big, black pickup truck. I told him that it was time to come in and he howled for me to give him five more minutes. I said no, time to come in. He howled again. “Fine,” I shouted, trying to call his bluff, “But I’m gonna tell Mom that you didn’t listen and you’re gonna get in trouble!”
I’d started back toward the front door when the guy said something else to me. He was suddenly right in front of me and I could smell alcohol on his breath. He had a thick beard and was wearing a brown flannel shirt. He asked me what my name was and suggested that I stay outside, too. He was weirdly close and something about his body posture made me feel afraid. Then he reached for my arm. I pulled it away. He reached for my arm again, dropped his beer and called me a bitch.
I took off running down the stairs and into the apartment. I tried to slam the front door but he yanked it open. I ran down the hall. He was still right behind me, yelling and swearing that he just wanted to talk to me. He was calling me filthy names; words I knew were the worst words that you could call a girl. I ran into the bathroom and tried to slam the door but he was so close that his arm got caught as he was reaching for me. I remember bracing my entire body weight against the door, arms and legs sprawled against the wall on one side and the sink on the other. The whole time he was cursing and screaming at me that I was breaking his arm. At some point he managed to free it. I locked the door and didn’t come out until my mom and grandparents showed up.
They didn’t call the police. Instead, my grandfather went upstairs and asked which one of the guys had chased after his granddaughter. Surprisingly, the guy who had done it came forward. My grandfather brought him back downstairs, into our apartment, and made him apologize to me. I remember him sitting on the couch next to my grandfather. He wouldn’t even look at me. He sat with his elbows on his knees, fingers laced together. I sat across from him in my mom’s bentwood rocker. Being in the same room with him, even with my family all around me, was absolutely terrifying. As my grandfather walked him out, I heard him say, “I thought she was fourteen.” Through the open living room window, I could hear my grandfather telling him not to come around anymore; that he’d gotten off easy, what with my mom agreeing not to call the police, but that he wouldn’t get so lucky the next time. “I hope you learned your lesson...” my grandfather growled at him. I guess he did, because we never saw him again.
I also learned a very important lesson that day. Right after the guy left, my mom and grandma gave me a talking to about how I was a young lady and that I had to be careful. Those were the words that they used, but what I heard was that I’d brought the entire, horrible experience upon myself. What I heard was that because I was a girl, I was responsible not only for my own behavior but also for the actions of boys and men if they hurt me or acted badly around me. I learned that if I didn’t somehow curb myself — the way that I looked, walked, talked and dressed — that something like that was bound to happen again. What my 12-year-old self learned that day was that my mere existence was an invitation for boys and men to act badly.
Boys will be boys, after all. You know how they are; just try not to encourage them.
The thing that really stuck with me, though, maybe the real crux of the whole talking to, was that because I was a girl, I didn’t get to be safe. That no matter how many times a well-meaning teacher or coach or school counselor had told me that my body was my own and that I was allowed my personal space and privacy and that no one was allowed to touch me if I didn’t want them to, that those were just words. That because I was a girl, my safety was nothing more than a footnote in a book that was written to serve boys and men.
It took me a long time to realize that I wasn’t to blame, and even longer than that to realize that I didn’t bring it upon myself. But all these years later — even with all of the strides that we’ve made toward gender equality and education on violence against women — is the world a safer place for girls? No. It would be foolish and dangerous to say otherwise. What I would say, though, is that you don’t deserve to feel uncomfortable or scared just because you’re a girl. You deserve safety. You deserve peace of mind. You also deserve to be treated with respect, no matter how you choose to look, walk, talk or dress. You deserve every bit of dignity that is afforded to boys and men, not in spite of your gender but because — like boys and men — you are a human being with inalienable rights.
I think that’s the best lesson of all.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Author and Lockport resident, Linda Dynel, the author of the adjacent story, has written about her experiences as a victim of sexual violence in one of her books, “Leaving Dorian.” She wrote today’s piece in commemoration of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Dynel, who speaks to groups and organizations about sexual assault, notes that every year approximately 63,000 children are the victims of sexual assault. About 34 percent are under the age of 12 and 66 percent are age 12-17. Girls aged 16-19 are 4 times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.
These statistics come from RAINN.org, a Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.
The hotline for those seeking assistance from perpetrators of sexual violence is available 24 hours a day at 800-656-4673. For more information visit online at rainn.org.
