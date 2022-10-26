Becker Farms is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the grounds is $5 with access to all kids activities including the playground, mega slide, corn maze, petting zoo and more, plus live music at the farm. All proceeds will go to local fire halls.
In partnership with Terry’s Corners Vol. Fire Company, Gasport Chemical Hose Company, and Hartland Vol. Company, fire trucks and ambulances will be on hand, decorated, and ready to give out Halloween treats. Contests will be held for Best Kids Costume, Best Adult Costume, and Best Trunk, with three winners for each category. Prizes of all levels include specialty items from Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, and the first place Best Trunk wins a free wine party for 20 guests.
So far, Becker Farms donated approximately $660 to 10 area nonprofits over the Labor Day weekend, and continues to welcome groups for fundraising opportunities. Opportunities include Becker Farms Booster Weekend, where booster groups used a special promo code and $5 of every ticket was donated back to that group; and Pie Fundraising, where groups can reach their fundraising goals by selling pies and fudge through Becker Farms.. The Pie Fundraising initiative works for both small and large organizations and is a simple process which includes choosing a delivery date, distributing order forms, submitting the order, and receiving the pies or fudge just in time for the holidays. To learn more visit https://www.beckerfarms.com/fundraising-c1rkh or email bakery.beckerfarms@gmail.com.
“Becker Farms is part of the Gasport and surrounding area, and it is important that we give back to our community through events like the Booster Weekend, Pie Fundraiser initiative, and Trunk or Treat," Hospitality Director Amanda Vizcarra said. "Our Trunk or Treat afternoon is a great way for families to come out and celebrate Halloween safely together."
For more information, visit https://www.beckerfarms.com/trunkortreat. Those who want to register a car/trunk for Trunk or Treat, should email customerservice.beckerfarms@gmail.com. There is a 200 car maximum. Apple picking is not included with the donation, but bags will be available for purchase upon arrival.
