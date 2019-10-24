Before attack, burn victim warned co-worker of possible need to call police

“If I’m not back in 10 minutes, call the police.”
That’s what Jessica Cameron said she told a co-worker just before leaving work to go speak with her ex-boyfriend Johnathon White inside an enclosed dumpster area behind the Tim Hortons restaurant where she worked. Cameron said she asked White why he wanted to meet her in a secluded place. When she asked if he intended to hurt her, Cameron testified on Thursday that White said “yes.”
Then, according to Cameron, White held a large apple juice container over her head and began to pour its contents, which turned out to be gasoline, over her body. The next thing she new, she was on fire.
“It was so surreal, it could have been anywhere from a minute to 10 minutes, an hour,” Cameron said, later adding that the pain was “more that I ever felt.”
Cameron took to the witness stand during White’s trial wearing a blue and black sweater, the scars from the attack still clearly visible on her face, chest and hands. She testified that she and White had been in a relationship for seven and a half years and had three children together.
But over time, they started to have problems, though they continued to live together for a time for the sake of their children, Cameron said. She testified that White had been unfaithful, argumentative and occasionally violent, and when she attempted to end their relationship in the months leading up to the attack, White was unwilling to let her go.
"Our relationship was over in the summer of 2018," she said. "But (White) refused to acknowledge and accept it."
But Cameron was moving on. She said she was exploring the possibility of beginning a new relationship. Less than a week before the attack, she said she moved out of the Main Street apartment she shared with White and moved in with her mother in North Tonawanda, bringing her children with her.
On Dec. 17, Cameron said White sent her a message asking if he could come to the Tim Hortons where she was working to have one last face-to-face conversation. She agreed to meet him to talk and met him in the restaurant's fenced-in dumpster area.
Once inside, she said White asked her whether their relationship was truly ending, and she said yes. She said he advanced toward her, and she backed away, trying to keep some distance between them. It was at that point that she asked why they had to talk in a place where no one else could see them.
She saw the apple juice container, which she said was the same kind they often bought for their children, but said that she noticed something was off about the color of the liquid inside. When he poured the container's contents over her, she said she was "struck by the smell of it, the smell of gas."
But even then, she said she didn't believe White was actually going to hurt her, even though he allegedly said that was what he planned to do. Then she felt the pain, which she described as simultaneously hot and cold. She said she tried to find a way out, but couldn't.
"I couldn't see anything through the flames," she said. "Just the flames."
Following Cameron's testimony, Erie County Medical Center burn unit nurse practitioner Audrey Hoerner testified that Cameron sustained third- and fourth-degree burns over 30 to 40 percent of her body. She described the burns as going deep enough to damage bone, tendon or muscle tissue.
Hoerner testified that Cameron was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent 10 to 12 surgeries, which included the amputation of portions of her fingers and skin grafts on her face. Hoerner said that without treatment, Cameron would have died from her injuries.
She testified that White's burns were "minimal compared to Jessica's."
