Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will again offer the Beginning Farmer Training Program, a hands-on certificate program for aspiring and beginning farmers.
The program is aimed at people who want to learn how to grow and sell vegetables, flowers and herbs for profit.
Season-long, Beginning Farmer teaches the business of profitable market farming. Aspects include soil fertility management, crop planning, field production, proper harvest techniques, marketing and farm business management. Experienced farmers and industry experts help teach it.
Participants will gain experience by taking a crop from seed to sale; produce is grown in the cooperative extension’s one-acre Field Lab.
Classes are scheduled on Tuesday evenings from May 23 through Oct. 3 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds.
The deadline to apply for the program is May 15. Class size is limited. For more information, go to www.cceniagaracounty.org.
