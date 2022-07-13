The deadline to sign up for the police civil service test is coming up on Aug. 15. Law enforcement in Lockport and other municipalities have been spreading the word through social media, as well as traveling to different municipalities for recruitment events as well as hosting their own.
One such event will be held at Lockport City Hall from noon to 4 p.m. July 23 where several policing agencies will be available who are also giving an exam. Those who attend will also be able to sign up for test study sessions with Lockport police, as well as get involved in workout sessions to help prepare for the physical agility exam.
The requirements for the job can be found through a link on the city’s website (https://lockportny.gov/current-exams-and-openings/). For civil service exam applications, interested parties can go to https://lockportny.gov/departments/civil-service/ and click the link for “Civil Service Application.”
Captain Kendra DiTullio said the more applicants, the better — noting that many may not work in Lockport but could serve as law enforcement in other municipalities.
DiTullio was frank about the reasons people should take the civil service exam which will be held on Sept. 17. It’s about helping people.
“Because we’re caring, helpful individuals,” DiTullio said. “We want to make a difference.”
First of all, the job is arresting criminals, but DiTullio noted that role modeling is also important. She said that officers now have footballs in their patrol cars and will play quick pickup games with local youth to get their faces out into the community and create better relationships with the residents.
DiTullio also said that officers are equipped with iPads that call mental health professionals that can be accessed instantly and utilized to deescalate an interaction between the police and a member of the community.
“Whatever the problem is, we want to make the situation better,” she said.
DiTullio said that even when people are arrested, she hopes that the system will help that person learn to live without the behavior that led to the arrest.
“Hopefully they’ll go through the system and stop the behavior,” she said. “Find a program that can help.”
