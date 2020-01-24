Emmet Belknap Intermediate School is presenting the musical Annie JR. this weekend at the Lockport High School performing arts center.
Showtimes are 7 tonight and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per person.
The show is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Annie JR. features everyone’s favorite redhead in her very first adventure.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms all hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. She eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
The show is under the direction of Lockport City School District faculty members Ericka Milczarski, Angela Sandy and Allyson Quader. Megan Saboda leads the art crew and Matthew Nickle serves as the costume director.
Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.
