Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will be reopened on Monday. All fire-related inspections have been completed by the school’s insurance carriers and air quality tests show that students and staff can safely reenter the building, Lockport City School District announced on Friday.
On the district’s website, Superintendent Mathis Calvin extended special thanks to custodial and maintenance staff members who cleaned classrooms, bathrooms, lockers, offices, hallways, ceilings and walls, as well as equipment and supplies.
Four classrooms directly impacted by the March 19 fire and its extinguishment have been relocated, Calvin said.
Fire broke out in Room 210 at the High Street-based school due to overheating of one or more electronic tablet batteries that were being charged while the tablets were stacked, officials said previously. Classes school-wide were canceled March 20 through March 22; the school went into remote instruction mode on Thursday and Friday.
