A Town of Wheatfield warehouse building with historic ties to the heyday of the aviation industry in Western New York is a little busier than it's been in years.
It appears as though at least a portion of the old Bell Aerospace building, located next to Niagara Falls International Airport off Niagara Falls Boulevard, is now being used as an off-site storage location for Tesla's Riverbend facility in Buffalo.
Just what is being housed there or who is paying for the cost of storage is not clear as officials declined to answer direct questions about the arrangement, which was first reported by WGRZ in Buffalo.
Representatives from Wheatfield Business Park, LLC, the company that owns the old Bell building, declined to comment, indicating they they do not discuss arrangements with any business partners.
In response to direct questions from the newspaper, Kristin Devoe, a spokesperson for the Empire State Development Corp., which invested more than $900 million in the development of Riverbend as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion program, issued a statement acknowledging that Tesla is relocating equipment it does not need as it continues its production in Buffalo.
Empire State Development did not directly respond to an inquiry from the newspaper as to whether the state is now paying for the storage of equipment moved to Wheatfield from Riverbend.
"Tesla is ramping up in Buffalo and making room for its growing operations at the Riverbend facility," ESD said in its statement. "As a result, Tesla is moving in equipment needed for new production lines and must relocate equipment that is not being utilized at this time. We are encouraged by Tesla's recent report that they have exceeded their next job commitment with more than 1,500 employees in Buffalo and over 300 more across the state. This exciting progress demonstrates the strength of this project and the resurgent economy in Western New York."
Empire State Development, a public authority controlled by the Cuomo administration, initiated the "Buffalo Billion" project at Riverbend in an effort to stimulate the Western New York economy.
The state authority has the power to "claw back" $41.2 million from Tesla if the company fails to meet an April 30 target of having 1,460 employees in the project backed by the state. Eric Gertler, the chief executive officer at Empire State Development, assured Assemblyman Robin Schimminger, D-Kenmore, February 13 that his agency is prepared to enforce the terms of the agreement.
The Buffalo Billion project has already generated embarrassments for Gov. Andew Cuomo, most notably the 2018 criminal convictions of the former head of the State University Polytechnic Institute, Alain Kaloyeros, and construction company executive Louis Ciminelli, in connection with a bid-rigging scheme.
Four years ago, Tesla and Panasonic formed a joint partnership to jointly produce solar photovolataics at Tesla's Gigafactory 2 plant at Riverbend, with Panasonic agreeing to pay for some of the equipment.
But Nikkei Asian Review reported this week that Tesla and Panasonic are ending the partnership at the Riverbend plant, though the two firms will continue to collaborate on automotive batteries.
Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky insisted Wednesday that the recent announcement about Panasonic’s plans to pull out of Buffalo will not have an impact on the ability of Tesla to meet an upcoming employment benchmark in keeping with the state’s massive investment in the SolarCity project.
“Tesla informed us that they have not only met, but exceeded their next hiring commitment in Buffalo,” Zemsky said. “As of today, Tesla said they have more than 1,500 jobs in Buffalo and more than 300 others across New York State. ESD will perform the necessary due diligence to verify the company’s data.”
The state's investment in the Riverbend project is now getting scrutiny as part of an ongoing audit by the state comptroller's office.
"One of the projects we're looking at is the Tesla project in Buffalo," Jennifer Freeman, a spokeswoman for Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, said Thursday.
The state auditors are examining the Empire State Development Corporation's high technology programs to ensure the state is getting an adequate return in its effort to stimulate job creation.
Freeman declined to say specifically if new developments concerning the reported shipment of equipment from the Riverbend site to the Wheatfield business park are within the scope of the ongoing audit.
Freeman did say: "The auditors are very closely monitoring everything."
She said the audit is in its final stages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.