NIAGARA FALLS — The public is invited to "Duty 1st with David Bellavia: Serving Country and Community," a talk by the Medal of Honor recipient at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The event will kick off with a ceremony as Staff Sgt. Bellavia is honored by the Niagara Falls community with a key to the city.
Following the talk, he will sign copies of his book, which will be for sale onsite during the event at the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St.
The Oct. 12 event will serve as a fundraiser for a new non-profit organization created by Bellavia, called Deuce Deuce Relief Fund Inc. The fund benefits soldiers from David's prior Task Force in Iraq (Task Force 2-2), supporting soldiers and their families who are experiencing hardship or require other assistance.
"Duty 1st with David Bellavia" is Deuce Deuce's inaugural fundraiser and is generously being hosted by The Rapids Theatre. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $22 (Deuce-Deuce). Tickets are available online through EventBrite, with a link at DavidBellavia.com.
