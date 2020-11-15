Benedict announces '21 campaign for county court judge

Michael E. Benedict is back in the race for a Niagara County Court Judge.
The former deputy corporation counsel for the City of Lockport, is seeking the post in 2021. He recently lost in his bid for a county court judge seat in the general election race against Caroline A. Wojtaszek in a race to replace retiring Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon. Next year's race will fill the seat of Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who will retire at the end of 2021.
For the past four years, Benedict has served as the principal law clerk for recently-retired Judge Sheldon. Prior to being selected by Judge Sheldon as her confidential law clerk, Benedict served as a lead felony attorney for the county Public Defender’s Office from 2006-2016 and was in private practice from 2005 to 2016.
“Our next county court judge must be prepared on Day One to not only address complex legal issues — especially in criminal law — but to also seamlessly maintain the operations of a very busy courtroom,” Benedict said. “Over the past 16 years I have acquired the legal qualifications and practical experience to honorably serve this community as county court judge.”
A graduate of Binghamton University, Benedict attended the University at Buffalo Law School. Upon his admission to the State Bar, Benedict began his private practice where he represented clients in criminal, contract, and family law matters, in addition to his duties as a Felony Public Defender. Benedict served as Deputy Corporation Counsel, prosecuting cases in the City of Lockport, from 2012 to 2014.
“COVID-19 has changed the lives of so many people. It has also helped put things in perspective about the truly important things in life — keeping your loved ones safe and healthy,” Benedict said. “I am overwhelmed by the continued support that I have received from family, friends, and from members of our community. I will campaign tirelessly to become Niagara County’s next judge and I look forward to meeting many more members of our community during this campaign.”
Benedict lives with his wife, Laura Miskell Benedict, and their two children, in Lockport. Ms. Miskell is a practicing attorney focusing on Child Advocacy and Matrimonial Law and is a past recipient of the Fourth Department’s Honorable Michael F. Dillon Award, Niagara County Bar’s Attorney for the Child of the Year award and Niagara County Bar’s Phi Alpha Delta Integrity Award.
“My wife and I have dedicated our professional careers, from the beginning, to serving our community,” Benedict said. “My family is an extremely important part of my life and a huge motivational factor in my decision to seek election to Niagara County Court Judge.”
Benedict is seeking the endorsement of all political parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.