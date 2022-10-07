The Town of Newfane is making progress in the construction of its berm along the western end of Olcott Harbor. The work is another "resiliency" project undertaken to lessen the damage from flooding if Lake Ontario water levels are too high.
“This new berm at Olcott Beach will help keep residents and visitors safe while enjoying the waterfront,” stated Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Health and co-chair of the state-funded Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The berm is to run westward from the west pier for several hundred feet. It's broken up only by properties whose owners didn't agree to host it. Construction involves excavation of a 17-foot-wide trench and filling of the trench with large armor stones like the ones used to build the Olcott breakwall. Once the stones are stacked properly, the mass will be covered with topsoil and native grass. There will be access points where people can walk over the berm to Olcott Beach.
Also, pumps are being installed to prevent flooding that could occur at the pond between Clinton and Lake streets.
“There’s piping that will be able to control any rising water levels and allow us to pump water back out into the lake if we have any breaches nearby,” town supervisor John Syracuse said.
Along the shoreline, a few homeowners didn't agree to easements allowing the berm on their property. Construction will simply pass them by.
“We certainly would have liked this berm to be continuous, but people have their property rights, which must be respected,” Syracuse said.
Assuming there are no complications, Syracuse said, berm construction should be completed by Nov. 8. Per terms of the REDI grant it must be done no later than April 2023.
The berm is in the second round of REDI work in Newfane. The estimated cost to construct the berm and make nearby drainage improvements is $800,000.
The town's first REDI project, construction of the Olcott breakwall, was completed last year and has since helped calm the harbor.
