Beth Parlato picks up endorsements in NY-27 race

Losing the Republican nomination to run in the 27th Congressional District special election hasn't stopped the Parlato for Congress campaign, which on Monday announced two new endorsements for Beth Parlato.
State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, was chosen last month by the eight county GOP chairs to face off against Nate McMurray, the likely Democratic candidate, in a special election to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Chris Collins on Oct. 1. The special election hasn't been called by Gov. Andrew Cuomo yet but all signs point to April 28, the same day as the Democratic Presidential Primary.
Since Collins' term of office expires at the end of the year, the 27th district seat will be on the ballot again in November.
Parlato previously signaled her intent to force a primary election for the GOP line in that contest and on Monday she announced that she has been endorsed by the Erie County Conservative Committee and the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee.
Penny Nance, CEO and president of CWALAC, said in a press release that the 2020 election will be a defining moment in American history, and that conservative values are what America needs.
"Conservative women will not concede the fundamental values that strengthen families and promote individual flourishing to the left’s destructive agenda," Nance said. "Beth Parlato brings a wealth of experience as an attorney and judge to the major issues facing our country and will be a strong voice for conservative women in Congress. Beth will tirelessly defend our constitutional rights to life and liberty and fight against a socialist agenda that threatens our economic freedoms."
Separately, Ralph Lorigo, chair of the Erie County Conservative Committee, said "Beth Parlato is not a political insider. I’ve seen her ability to approach people, look them in the eye, and convince them. I think she’s an excellent candidate. It will be a great thing to have a woman’s perspective in this particular seat, and she has all of the other excellent qualities along with that.”
