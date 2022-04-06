NIAGARA FALLS — The Niagara Orleans Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC), often referred to as a land bank, will host the free workshop "How To Be A Better Landlord" on April 12, live and virtually. The guest speaker is Stephen Haagsma of Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME), the leading fair housing agency in Western New York.
The workshop is designed for landlords, property managers, land developers, or anyone else who manages property for rental or sale. Landlords will learn more about Fair Housing laws and their implications for owners or managers of real property.
Topics include Fair Housing law and protected classes, the impact of housing discrimination, avoiding discriminatory practices, best practices in application and screening processes, reasonable accommodation and modification, landlord rights and responsibilities, and evictions and Small Claims Court.
“The mission of NORLIC is to acquire vacant and abandoned properties and return them to productive use, creating a better community for future generations,” said project manager Matthew Chavez. “Hopefully that means we can build vibrant neighborhoods in places that are now weighed down with blight. But part of that equation means landlords and tenants have to live up to their responsibilities."
The workshop is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday at TReC, 616 Niagara St. Virtual attendance is an option as well. Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/4226k62f.
According to Chavez, "How To Be A Better Landlord" is the first in a series of landlord and tenant-focused seminars being organized by NORLIC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.