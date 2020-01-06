Shoshanah Bewlay has been named the executive director of the New York State Committee on Open Government.
Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said Bewlay was chosen after an extensive search for her wide range of experience and depth of knowledge regarding the Freedom of Information, Open Meetings and Personal Privacy Protection Laws.
“With more than 20 years of broad experience in both the public and private sectors, Ms. Bewlay will be an asset to the Committee on Open Government,” Rosado said. “We are fortunate that Ms. Bewlay is bringing her robust expertise to this role to continue to enhance and educate New Yorkers about transparency within our government. Thank you to Kristin O’Neill and the Committee for their exceptional work over the past several months during this transition period.”
Added Bewlay said, “Open and transparent government is a priority of Governor Cuomo and I look forward to working with the committee to continue to highlight the importance of the Freedom of Information, Open Meetings and Personal Privacy Protection Laws.”
Bewlay previously served as the general counsel and chief legal officer at the NYS Office of Information Technology Services, where she oversaw the agency’s legal department, providing advice and guidance on legal and regulatory compliance, information security and data breach response, legal and technical eDiscovery compliance for the New York state executive agencies, New York state IT policy and strategy alignment, IT procurement and contracting, and New York State public ethics.
The Committee on Open Government, housed in the Department of State, oversees and advises the government, public, and news media on Freedom of Information, Open Meetings, and Personal Privacy Protection Laws. The Committee offers guidance in response to phone inquiries, prepares written legal advisory opinions, and provides training to government and other interested groups.
For more information on the Committee on Open Government, visit https://www.dos.ny.gov/coog/index.html.
