Bewley Building owners will be honored today

The longtime owners of the Bewley Building will be honored today in recognition of the building being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Bewley Building was added to the National Register in December 2018 in apparent recognition of the building’s rich history and importance to commerce in downtown Lockport.
The building was raised in 1929 on the foundation of the old Hodge Opera House, an ornate and popular theater that was built in 1872. A fire, possibly from a thrown cigar, destroyed the first opera house in 1881, but owner John Hodge promptly rebuilt a new opera house on site.
The opera house hosted a memorial service for President William McKinley, who was famously assassinated by an anarchist in north Buffalo in 1901.
As the rise of motion pictures made live theatre less profitable in small cities, the building was converted into offices in 1914.
In 1928, fire once more destroyed the opera house.
The five-story Bewley Building was constructed on the site the following year and in 1955 had the first self-operating elevator in the region.
Since 2005, the building has undergone extensive renovations, including addition of new marble, awnings, windows and doors, aimed at restoring it to its 1929 appearance.
The building has hosted a mix of retail, commercial and office space in the 90 years since its construction.
The New York State Historic Preservation Office will present a certificate to building co-owner Christopher Cook at 2:30 p.m.
