ALBANY — With President-Elect Joe Biden slated to take charge at the White House in less than 10 weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gotten his wish.
Cuomo, a third-term Democratic governor in one of the nation's bluest states, was one of the earliest backers of the former vice president and long-time stalwart of the U.S. Senate. Both are moderate Democrats with strong backing from the union movement.
In the months leading up to the primary elections, Cuomo took shots at one of Biden's main rivals, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent and darling of the left who had also competed in 2016 for the Democratic nomination, which was won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
In early 2019, at a time when Sanders had eclipsed Biden in polling, Cuomo hit the Vermonter hard, telling one interviewer: "It’s very hard to get elected president as a socialist in this country."
In the New York Democratic primary this year, with help from Cuomo's political team, Biden ended up with a higher share of the vote then Clinton got four years earlier, even though she had twice been elected to the U.S. Senate from New York.
Cuomo's relationship with the White House was oftentimes testy with President Donald Trump at the helm. But under Biden, who attended the Syracuse University College of Law, the state could find itself having a much more responsive federal government, and a number of Democrats, not just Cuomo, could be among the beneficiaries, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
"It certainly gives the state a much louder voice in Washington," he said. And that is expected to be the case even if national Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate, via two special runoff elections slated to be held in early January, Reeher added.
"New York could have more leverage there for bargaining," he said. "Instead of having one institution (under Democratic control), there would be two. So you would think mathematically it would help."
It's also possible several New Yorkers could end up getting appointed jobs within the Biden administration, providing New York Democrats with known contacts within the White House, he said.
Cuomo could also try to again advance his goal of overturning the federal tax plan, enacted three years ago, that capped federal deductions for state and local tax payments, a measure the governor argues was a deliberate attempt to hurt blue states with high real estate values, Reeher said.
Ending that provision in tax legislation is also a goal of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., he noted.
The Cuomo administration's biggest priority now, in combination with the public health crisis stemming from the coronavirus emergency, is a massive federal stimulus package to bail out the state, county and local governments. Cuomo contends the state's fiscal needs are now so great there is no point in trying to address the problems without first nailing down the federal relief.
The state's clouded fiscal picture could become clearer after several key dates in January. E.J. McMahon, senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, said those dates include Jan. 5, when runoff elections are held for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia; Jan. 6, when New York's legislative session begins; Jan. 19, when Cuomo is slated to release his proposed budget; and Jan. 20, when the Biden inauguration is held.
Should the GOP keep its grip on the Senate, it will be likely that New York, facing an immediate $8 billion deficit, will get a less generous bailout than what the state would have received if Democrat's seize power in Washington's upper chamber, McMahon said. So the outcome of the Georgia runoffs could deliver a bigger impact on New York than Biden's victory, at least in terms of what happens in stimulus negotiations, he said.
Regardless of what happens in Washington, New York's fiscal needs are now so great they can't be entirely solved by federal action, said David Friedfel, director of state studies for the Citizen Budget Commission, a watchdog group.
"The state is going to have to do its own hard work to balance the state budget," Friedfel said. He recommended that the state tap into its reserve funds, chop aid to the wealthiest school districts and financing such project as maintaining roads and bridges with debt rather than tax revenue. Other options to help close the gap include eliminating the sales tax exemption for clothing costing less than $110.
He also suggested the state delay scheduled income tax deductions and consider selling assets such as golf courses.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
