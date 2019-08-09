Big pot bust reported at Peace Bridge

Border patrol officers made a big pot bust at the Peace Bridge on Friday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that agents seized more than 257 pounds of marijuana contained within a pallet of boxes from the U.S. and Canada border crossing.
CBP officers at the Peace Bridge selected a commercial shipment for inspection after becoming suspicious about the contents listed and total weight. Examination of the boxes revealed just over 257 pounds of marijuana.
“Under strenuous conditions, our CBP officers remain steadfast in their duty to protect our communities and our nation against illicit and dangerous drugs when we encounter them,” said Acting Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “I highly commend and thank all of our hard working CBP officers for their unwavering vigilance and commitment in processing and protecting legitimate travelers and trade while simultaneously having an enforcement mindset, which resulted in the interdiction of this smuggling attempt.”
