Big step for new village hall, library in Barker

In early 2019, the Village of Barker had two losses in one fire. The village hall and library went up in flames on Jan 20. This left officials searching for places to hold their meetings and provide activities like the library’s summer reading program.
After a year’s time, as well as a global pandemic, both the village board and the library board have been gathering in local pavilions at picnic tables to discuss a rebuild. On July 7, village officials made a definitive step toward a new hall and library by splitting the $1.6 million price tag into two camps with the village paying two-thirds, and the library paying for the rest.
“They’re asking a lot from us, but it is a lot for them, too,” said Kathie Smith, newly voted president for the library. “It’s a small village with a very small assessment, and it’s hard.”
During a meeting between library trustees, Lisa Thompson, director of the library came prepared with possible ways to pay the $550,000 bill. In addition to possible matching grants equaling nearly $300,000, of which 25% will have to be raised by the library, Thompson spoke of a ‘fire account’ made up of donations to the library.
“We opened a capitol account, I call it a fire account, that’s where that came from,” Thompson said. “All of it is going to be used for the new building. It was donations from the public.”
Thompson said donations came in from sources such as, Seaman and Norris, a GoFundMe transfer and a grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
“All the money that came in at the time that was was earmarked because of the fire went into this account and will be used toward the new building in some way,” Thompson said.
Insurance money from the fire will pay for shelving units and tables – the interior of the library – but Thompson said more grant money would have to be secured to pay for the new building. She would also like a final price for the project, which has a $200,000 contingency, to be set.
Barker Mayor Aaron Nellist said the next step for the project will be securing of the financing for both groups. He noted the village’s engineering firm had offered to help apply for a Local Government Efficiency grant, which could award as much as $200,000 for each entity from the New York State Department.
“We’ve moving in the right direction, it’s just a matter of time. I think we’re getting close to applying for these grants. That’s probably the next step,” Nellist said. “We sit down with our engineering firm, Barton & Loguidice, and talk to them about maximizing the chance of getting it (the grants). I think it’s important for us to work with the library, so maybe, Barton (& Loguidice) can help both of us, and we have all our ducks are in a row, so to speak. (Make sure) everything matches and we’re both asking for mutual benefitting things.”
