Bike Lockport group ride set for Saturday

Come and join Bike Lockport on Saturday for an easy, fun ride and some pointers on safe cycling from an expert. Riders should assemble at 1 p.m. in front of Steamworks Coffee at the Lockport Community Market.
Scott Bixby, owner of Blueline Bicycle Repair in Lockport, will provide a brief lesson on how to ride safely on city streets. Bixby is also a lieutenant on the security force at the State University of New York and has extensive experience with bike safety on campus.
Next, participants will take a 30-minute ride through the city's north end to Outwater Park and back. The ride will feature short presentations on the area's key landmarks and attractions.
All riders are welcome, including families. New York State law requires helmets for all children younger than age 14. Riders participate at their own risk.
“We know that there are a lot of people in Lockport who are nervous about cycling on city streets. This will be a fun and easy way to learn how to do that,” said Jim Shultz, one of Bike Lockport’s organizers.
Earlier this month, the group staged a successful inaugural event, when Bixby volunteered his services to repair bikes and several residents sold their unused two-wheeled vehicles.
Bike Lockport is collaborating with Lockport Main Street, Inc., on several initiatives to celebrate bicycling and promote safety, including its recent successful Community Bike Sale. Anyone is welcome to participate.
See the group's Facebook Page, Bike Lockport, for more information. Those interested in the Saturday event are encouraged to comment on the page so the group has an estimate on numbers.
