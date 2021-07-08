'Bike Lockport In Bloom' route established

Bike Lockport wants to help you make the most of the city's busiest weekend so far this summer.
People from all over the region will flock to Lockport in Bloom on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Kenan Center's 50th anniversary American Craftsmen festival on Saturday and Sunday; the Lockport Community Farmers Market and the new Pedals to Petals ride on Saturday, Lockport Chalk Walk 2021 on Saturday and Sunday, and the Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour on Sunday.
So how will folks get around the city?
"There's no better way to see the gardens of Lockport and all the other events than on two wheels, or maybe three," said Jim Shultz, organizer of Bike Lockport. With so many travelers coming to the city, it makes sense to get on your bike and ditch worries over where to park your car, Shultz noted.
The bike-friendly group, formed in 2019, has planned a "Bike Lockport in Bloom" route to help cyclists navigate city streets safely.
Volunteers will put up signs on a suggested cross-Lockport route from the Kenan Center to Canal Street: north on Locust, left on Willow, right on Maple, left on Price, right on John, left on Lagrange, right on Cottage and across Walnut and Main to Canal Street. Shultz said the tested route is the safest and easiest way to get from the Kenan Center to downtown.
Lockport Main Street, Inc., is providing the street signs. Refreshments will be available at Lockport Main Street tents at the Kenan Center and at the community market. Lockport in Bloom maps also will be available.
Bike Lockport is especially eager to support the Pedals to Petals event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cyclists are expected to travel between the cities of Lockport and North Tonawanda to tour simultaneous garden walk events.
Sponsored by Lockport Main Street and Lumber City Development Corp., the event will encourage cyclists to "pedal" along Erie Canalway Trail, then admire the "petals" blooming in gardens. They might even buy wares from "peddlers" offering fresh produce at the community market, food and ice cream downtown, and treasures from artisans at the American Craftsmen show.
Bike Lockport members and other cycling enthusiasts also might want to welcome the hundreds of cyclists heading from Buffalo to Albany on the Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour. Riders are expected to come through Lockport between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Volunteers from the Locks Heritage District will welcome the through-cyclists at Canal Street with water and signs directing them to city attractions.
Bike Lockport has a few other events scheduled over the summer. The first community ride is scheduled for July 17. "Bagels and Bikes" will start at 9 a.m. at B&D Bagels downtown and take an intermediate-level route down the towpath and through Lowertown and back. Also anticipated are rides for families and young adults.
For more information about Bike Lockport, check for updates on its Facebook page. Anyone is welcome to join the fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.