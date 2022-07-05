Bike Night is returning to Newfane on July 15. The gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts will be at the Open Air Bar, next to the town hall and community center.
This will be the Open Air Bar’s first time hosting Bike Night, which previously unfolded along Main Street.
Bar owner Rodney Peters said the town board approached him about hosting the event last year. Because it’s a charity event, Peters said he wanted to wait a year and do it right. “I wanted to ... advertise it correctly, which I started doing back in December,” he said.
Peters said he purchased ads in tourism guides and magazines and has handed out flyers at several other Bike Nights in the region.
The beneficiary of Bike Night in Newfane is Miller Hose Fire Company, by way of a 50-50 raffle being run during the bike show.
Peters said town employees, especially current town supervisor John Syracuse and his predecessor, Tim Horanburg, have been very helpful when he has questions about the ins and outs of organizing Bike Night.
“Everyone at town hall has just been amazing to me,” he said.
The band Welcome Distraction will supply live music at the event, and the Newfane Lions Club will sell burgers and hot dogs. Members of Miller Hose company will assist with parking.
Helping Miller Hose is important to Peters, he said.
“Over the years, volunteer fire departments have struggled to raise money, and out here we don’t have a paid service, so the whole community needs them.”
Hosting Bike Night is also a chance to help people rediscover “normal” after two years of Covid restrictions, Peters observed.
“I’ve been in the biking culture for over 30 years, and Wilson always had a big Bike Night, so did Newfane. Since Covid, they’ve kind of gone downhill,” he said. “I just want people to get back out, enthusiasts and families, and just help things get back to normal.”
