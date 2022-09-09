GASPORT — The tough breaks for Bill Bucolo seem to be never-ending.
Bucolo, 37, needs a new kidney and he’s doing his best to be fit for a transplant. He exercises. He eats right. He keeps himself mentally fit. Surviving on dialysis is no way to live, he says, but still, living is a reward.
Bucolo first shared his story with the Union-Sun & Journal in 2021, when he thought he had found, and then lost, his chance to receive a kidney from a living donor.
These days Bucolo is particularly stressed. He had to stop his two-day work week at People Inc. and ask for a leave of absence. His employer was fine with that, but Bucolo’s mind is still reeling as he tries to figure out where he went wrong with his health insurance.
Bucolo filled this reporter in on the details last week during a walk on the John B. Austin Nature Trail. Here’s how the latest chapter unfolded.
As of April 31, 80% of Bucolo’s medical bills were supposed to be picked up by Medicare, but there was a question about the last 20%. Bucolo was told by U.S. Renal Care, his dialysis provider, back in February that it would be taken care of and not to worry. Then, as April 31 approached, he heard nothing more from the agency.
“That time passed,” Bucolo said. “Nothing.”
Suddenly Bucolo was semi-uninsured, and the consequences were dire.
“Without proper health care, I cannot get a transplant. I was on the top of the transplant list over in Rochester, just waiting my turn,” he said. “I didn’t care if I had to wait three to five years, it was just the fact I knew I was active status. The minute they found out I only had Medicare Part A and B, and they only covered 80%, they said, ‘We have to put you on hold.’”
Bucolo didn’t give up, though. He called U.S. Renal Care to complain that he was not completely insured, as he had been promised. and then he kept complaining.
“Long story short, they found Humana Health,” he said. “I had never heard of it, but I guess millions of Americans have it.”
Then, in mid June, when Bucolo was able to reach a Humana representative by phone, they dropped a bomb in his lap: “They said they had no record of me.”
Bucolo battled back and forth with U.S. Renal Care and Humana, and was eventually told that Humana had rejected his application.
“They said I’d failed to fill out some important paperwork,” he said, then noted that U.S. Renal Care had filled out the application and all he had to do was sign.
“They’re pointing the finger at U.S. Renal and U.S. Renal is pointing it back at Humana, and they’re both kind of pointing it at me,” Bucolo said.
• • •
In mid August, U.S. Renal Care said it would submit a new application to Humana on Bucolo’s behalf.
On Thursday, Bucolo finally received word from the dialysis provider that, once again, all he has to do is sign that application, and it’ll all be OK.
After so much time in limbo, he’s not so sure about that.
“I’ve always been optimistic, but when you consider that I haven’t had insurance since the end of April, it’s kind of disappointing and it makes you wonder,” he said in a late Thursday telephone interview. “I’ll get a kidney. But there are probably thousands of people out there who need an organ and they can’t go through this.”
