Bill Patti has been announced as the new executive director of the Kenan Center.
Patti officially started working for the non-profit organization on March 13, a couple of weeks before longtime executive director Susan Pryzbyl retired on March 31.
Patti’s resume includes prior stints as: the general manager at Shea’s Performing Arts Center; producing artistic director at Highlands Playhouse in Highlands, North Carolina; director of theater at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va.; and director of performing arts at Rabun Gap School in Nacoochee, Ga.
Patti was selected by the Kenan Board of Governors after an extensive search that was launched in late 2022.
“I am overjoyed at the opportunity to continue the impactful legacy at the Kenan Center,” Patti said. “I look forward to leading this team of brilliant community builders to a bright future where Lockport residents and people across Western New York are welcomed to the Kenan campus to fulfill our mission. Susan’s tenure has set us up for great success, and I am honored and humbled to be able to bridge Kenan’s future.”
R. Scott DeLuca, president of the Kenan board, said Patti’s “previous work experiences directly lend themselves to serving the Kenan Center’s vision of serving as the heart of the community, and of attracting passionate people who utilize our campus to learn, engage with others, expand their creativity, and to better understand the world around them.”
During the interview process, DeLuca said, Patti expressed his hope for the future and for serving the Kenan Center “by expressing his belief in ’25 acres and 10,000 tomorrows.’”
“Bill is strongly committed to serving the Lockport community by improving and expanding the already substantial arts, culture, sports and recreation programming the Kenan Center offers,” DeLuca said. “With Bill at the helm of this organization, we can all rest assured that the Kenan Center will have a very bright future and many fantastic tomorrows.”
Patti has a Master of Fine Arts from Kent State University and a bachelor’s degree in English and Theatre Studies from Niagara University.
