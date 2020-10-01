Bills alumni agree to 'Sponsor a Cage' for SPCA

Booker Edgerson, Ken Jones and Lou Piccone are stars of their day playing with the Buffalo Bills. Piccone was the man that nobody could outrun, and Edgerson is immortalized as the cornerstone of the Bills defense in the mid 1960s. Jones says the Bills today could use an improvement on their offensive line — and he should know as he was their tackle for 10 years.
And all of them are keepers, or have been keepers, of man’s best friend: dogs.
A 10-minute drive from Jones’ house is the Niagara County SPCA, where the three Bills alumni gathered with press and no-kill shelter workers Thursday to participate in the SPCA's “Sponsor a Cage” program.
The ongoing program invites businesses, non-profits and individuals to donate the Niagara County SPCA and sponsor a dog or cat in need.
“For a monthly or yearly donation, you provide food and medical care to the animal in that cage. It’s a win-win for everyone,” event coordinator Kimberly LaRussa said. “(Donors) are allowed to come and take a photo with the animal and hopefully get that animal adopted, because we share that photo on social media. … It’s people coming into the shelter and giving back.”
Not only is the animal helped, she said, sponsorship is better for a business than any advertisement it might buy because “people like people, and businesses, who help.”
Edgerson, Jones and Piccone together are sponsoring two dogs, Tucker and Kelly, on behalf of Cure the Blue, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of prostate cancer.
While they're giving a plug to Cure the Blue, a charity they're big on, Edgerson said, “Our main focus is dealing with the SPCA, because we know they need help. Any time you look around, you watch TV, you see these animals are suffering and I’ve seen it all the time, and I was talking to Gary (Hoy) and I said ‘What can we do, as a group? We’ve been helping people all along, so, how can we help the animals?’”
Gary Hoy, a representative of area attorney Ross Cellino, is the program manager for Sponsor a Cage, whose online presence is funded by Cellino.
The Bills alumni are all lifelong animals lovers, so it wasn't a heavy lift for Hoy to get them involved in Sponsor a Cage.
“I had a dog growing up. We had dogs, we had ducks, we had a monkey," Piccone said. "We were like suburbia, but we just had squirrels. We’d find things and bring them home. My mother was a saint, so she would take in strays and that’s what we did.”
“I love animals," Jones said. "We’ve always had them since I was a kid growing up in St. Louis, and I had one up 'til two years ago that died.”
A trio of ex Bills showing up at the shelter is a great sign, according to Susan Eberwein, chair of the SPCA board.
“It’s just showing how community oriented everyone is to the Niagara County SPCA and how we all want to help,” she said.
For SPCA executive director Tim Brennan, the Thursday presser was something special. The players were generous, he said, and seeing them was a thrill all its own.
“For me it just brings back so many memories of watching them as a kid, just watching these guys play," Brennan said. "These are the kind of days you enjoy.”
For more information about Sponsor a Cage, go to CellinoNiagaraSPCA.org.
