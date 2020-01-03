John Lang has a good feeling, not just about today's playoff game but about the future of the Buffalo Bills organization in general.
The Lockport resident, who earned an induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame for his decades-long portrayal of "Bills Elvis," has liked what he's seen from his beloved Buffalo Bills so far this season. Heading into this weekend's Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans, Lang said he's confident the Bills will come out on top.
"I think it's a great matchup for the Bills," said Lang, a longtime season ticket holder who regularly appears at games dressed as a red, white and blue version of the King of Rock n' Roll. "Our defense is tough and I'm hoping (quarterback) Josh Allen can hit a few long balls."
Lang, who works as an outside sales representative for HD Supply, created the Bills Elvis costume for a 1992 game between Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins. He did it after betting a friend that he could get on television during the game. Before going to the stadium, he dug out an old guitar from the garage and painted it white, red and blue. He got a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses, applied some sideburns to his face and his wife helped him create a Bills-inspired, bell-bottomed suit to complete the look.
Lang won the bet, gaining attention from the likes of ESPN for him and the fans in his section, just a few rows up near one of the end zones.
"Everyone went nuts and it was so fun," he said.
From there, Bills Elvis just sort of took on a life of its own. The following year, when the Bills went back to the Super Bowl Lang had a great time wearing his one-of-a-kind suit which helped gain him entry to some of the higher-profile parties.
Over the years, Lang's turn as Bills Elvis has put him in position to become friendly with Bills royalty as well. He is acquainted with several of the team's top stars from the past and the present, including Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas.
Last year, Lang became the second fan to be inducted into the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience's Wall of Fame, joining the first inductee, the late Pancho Billa.
The team itself hasn't enjoyed a ton of on-the-field success since the four straight Super Bowl losses of the early 1990s but, like so many other long-suffering Bills fans, Lang has kept the faith.
These days he's excited as ever about the promise of second-year quarterback Allen and new additions like wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown.
"I love the chemistry of this team," he said. "I think everybody feels good about this team. They seem to just love each other and want to win for each other."
Buffalo went 17 years without making the playoffs before snapping the streak two years ago when a miraculous victory by the Cincinnati Bengals over the Baltimore Ravens helped the 9-7 Bills make the postseason. That team fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.
Hopes are higher for fans like Lang this year as the Bills finished the regular season with a 10-6 mark and solidified the fifth playoff seed.
Lang isn't going to the game today and instead plans to watch with 50 or so of his closest fellow Bills fans at Gonzo's on Main Street in Lockport.
He's not sure he's going to go in full dress, saying it will be a "game-time decision" as to whether John Lang makes an appearance or Bills Elvis does.
Win or lose today, Lang said he's loved watching the Bills progress this season and believes the team is on the right track under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.
"I feel really good about the whole operation going forward now," he said.
