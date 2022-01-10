Bills fans rise up after $3,000 worth of equipment stolen from Lockport tailgaters

Tony Roman was ecstatic leaving the gates of Highmark Stadium with his 8-year-old son Ayden in tow Sunday.
The Lockport resident had memories of watching the Bills win an AFC East championship when he was 8 years old and now he got to experience it with his son. Buffalo’s 27-10 win over the New York Jets would also give father and son a new opportunity — attending a playoff game together.
But then elation turned to anger in a day that brought out every emotion possible and ended with a renewed faith in the generosity of Bills Mafia.
When the Romans returned to their truck in a lot on Southwestern Boulevard — most commonly known as the tailgating home of fellow Lockport native John Lang, otherwise known as Bills Elvis — they found all of their tailgating equipment was gone.
They have been tailgating in the lot for more than a decade, and while they strapped everything down, it wasn’t locked away. It never had to be. But Sunday, a Yeti cooler, 3-foot commercial grill, large tent, bins of equipment and a propane heater — worth an estimated $3,000 — was swiped.
Sadness turned to anger and eventually exasperation. Then fellow tailgater Jackie Danna started a GoFundMe page on Monday.
Within five hours, the fundraiser not only raised the $3,000 needed to replace the equipment, but it surpassed $5,000 and Roman was able to order a new grill. All equipment should be replaced and the Romans will be ready for their first playoff game when the Bills host the Patriots in the AFC wild-card round Saturday night.
“It’s amazing,” Roman said. “Bills Mafia and the support of everybody, we’re just blown away. … It’s unbelievable.”
Every Bills home game, Lang and Roman are in the lot by 7 a.m. It’s a long day. As the season wears on, they arrive before the sun comes up and leave long after it has set. But lack of sleep has no impact, because the tailgate is where happiness thrives.
People unaffiliated with the tailgate come for pictures with Elvis and stay for the party. Beverages are aplenty and someone is bound to fly through a table at some point. The now-stolen tent was even adorned with lights at Christmastime. This was a place where locking doors felt like an unnecessary precaution.
“We’re walking out, giving high-fives, we get to the truck and it was the ultimate letdown,” Roman said. “... It was like a shot to all of us. We were in complete awe. This happened at our last home game. Why us?”
At first they were gutted to find everything missing. Then rage took over. Bills fans weren’t supposed to treat each other this way. It’s a fan base built on care for the wellbeing of one another, after all. They were so angry that calling the police seemed like a hopeless proposition and Roman did not want to upset Ayden any further.
“Bills fans are supposed to have each other’s backs,” Lang said. “You celebrate, you feel each other’s misery when you’re down. It’s not supposed to be like that.”
By lunchtime Monday, all feelings of despair and outrage had dissipated, while their faith in Bills Mafia was restored. Lang and Roman undoubtedly would have found a way to to carry on Saturday without the equipment, but frustration would still be simmering.
But just as they have so many times in recent years, Buffalo fans sprung into action to make sure the tailgate remains a weekly haven for joy.
"This was a huge game and celebration and (Roman's) son has to remember at the end of the game coming back to that," Danna said. "This definitely takes away a lot of the sadness that happened."
The GoFundMe page — "Help rebuild Bills Elvis and Tony's tailgate" — has long surpassed the needed total. Lang and Roman intend to donate excess funds to the Patricia Allen Fund, set up by Josh Allen in memory of his grandmother to provide support for the Oishei Children’s Hospital critical care team.
And for Roman, it ensures a chance to tailgate at his first playoff game, with Ayden at his side.
“It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait,” Roman said. “Just to see the smiles on everybody’s faces at the tailgate. The experience, the environment is going to be like none other.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
