Music and the radio have always had a symbiotic relationship.
Radio used to be a main outlet for listening to music, but both industries have been negatively impacted by the rise of digital streaming, podcasts and other internet platforms.
And, both industries find themselves at odds over a key issue — compensation for musicians whose songs get played on the airwaves.
While this is a longstanding issue, recent action in Congress has sparked new debate about whether radio stations should bear more direct responsibility for paying royalties to the artists who create the music they play.
The American Music Fairness Act, which was first introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021 and reintroduced in December 2022, would mandate that terrestrial broadcast radio stations have a license to broadcast copyrighted music.
Radio stations would have to pay a fee for this license and the goal would be to have this money go directly to the artist that created the music being played.
While radio stations already pay fees to Performing Rights Organizations to cover performances of copyrighted music, there is currently nothing in place to ensure artists get paid when their sound recording is played on terrestrial radio stations.
David Cloyd, a Buffalo-based musician who is vice president of ECR Music Group and founder of the Buffalo Music Club, says fair compensation is an ongoing battle for musicians.
“I struggle to find any other scenario where someone is allowed to exploit your work for profit, and you have no say in it,” he said.
Cloyd noted that since American artists are not able to collect royalties in their native country, they also cannot collect royalties from radio stations located in any other country.
He and several other musicians argue that passage of the American Music Fairness Act would be a significant step in the right direction to help both local and national artists get compensation when their works are played on radio.
“As artists, we are constantly struggling to find ways to cobble together a living,” Cloyd said.
Cloyd said the American Music Fairness Act looks to take aim more at larger radio companies than local ones. However, both would still be responsible for paying these royalties.
In response to the American Music Fairness Act, the Local Radio Freedom Act was introduced in the House, to block any new fees on radio stations for artists’ royalties.
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a co-sponsor of the bill, said its emphasis is to protect local radio stations.
“Local radio stations are the lifeline to our communities, allowing Americans to access local news and essential information,” Tenney said in a statement. “An additional performance tax on local broadcasters would inhibit these stations’ ability to provide these essential public services.”
Don Angelo, a board member and Hall of Fame inductee of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, said radio stations of all sizes have felt an economic burden that was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What people don’t understand is, after Covid, revenue just crashed,” Angelo said. “Broadcasters fielded more and more pain of losing revenue and ratings. What happens is the audience dries up, ratings go down and then they have to adjust the cost they charge for ads.”
Bill Yuhnke, owner of WEBR-AM in Niagara Falls and WLVL-AM in Lockport, expressed similar concerns about a new fee affecting his stations.
“It does add burdens on the station and to things we can do for the community,” he said.
Yuhnke said that while he could “tolerate” this new fee for about a year, he would eventually have to charge more for advertising on his stations to compensate for any additional costs. He fears this would discourage advertising and reduce his stations’ main revenue source.
Yuhnke stressed his pride in having live, local talent on his stations and said he would intend to keep all of his staff even if his costs went up.
Angelo noted that even larger radio companies such as Audacy have been faced with layoffs and selling properties that some of their radio towers reside on just to get additional revenue.
According to a report from The Business Journals, Audacy is currently facing more than $2 billion in debt and is facing delisting on the New York Stock Exchange for not meeting the minimum standard for its company’s shares.
Another common argument those in the radio industry use to justify the Local Radio Freedom Act is that when radio plays an artist’s songs, it acts as a promotional tool and can bring in additional audiences for an artist’s music.
Cloyd acknowledged that while radio is a good promotional tool for artists, it does not have the same impact it once did for artists financially.
“Back in the day, when you heard a song on the radio, you would have to go to a record store and buy it on a record or cassette to hear that song you liked,” he said. “But nobody does that anymore, you just go on streaming.”
Cloyd added that musicians eventually want to get better royalty payments from all platforms their music is played on, but determined radio was the “low hanging fruit” and was the best place to start enacting that change.
“It’s a basic step forward,” he said. “We want all these things to exist and everyone to do well, but we can’t have it this way,”
Yuhnke and Angelo agreed artists should be fairly compensated for their work, but they question how much the American Music Fairness Act would provide for artists.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, who is a co-sponsor of that bill, said a compromise could be a possibility.
“Performing artists are professionals who help craft our culture. Broadcasters are essential for our public to listen to artists‘ vital works,” he said in a statement. “It is my hope that the two sides, recognizing their symbiotic importance to our society, can come together to work out a deal that is fair to struggling artists while also recognizing the business challenges broadcasters face.”
Yuhnke added that the FCC has not reached out to local radio stations regarding these proposed laws and said its intervention could potentially help bridge the gap between music and radio.
“There’s always room for compromise. One side can take their stance strongly and we can disagree at the table, but when we get up there has to be one voice,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.