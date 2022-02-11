Birders flock to Artpark for event

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.