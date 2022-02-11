Birders flock to Artpark for event

LEWISTON — Even ordinary birds are interesting. Claudia Rosen proved that Friday morning leading about 10 hearty birders on a walk along the Niagara River at Artpark and spotting about 10 species.
The group was made of mostly novice birders registered through Birds on the Niagara 2022, which continues through the weekend.
Rosen works for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper in community engagement. Birding in winter is not for everyone. It offers a unique opportunity however, especially on the Niagara River Corridor.
“To have 19 different species of gulls in one place is mindblowing,” she said. She also shared a photo of a Bonapart’s gull with its distinctive black cheek dot.
The group’s findings for the day weren’t that unique, mostly ring-billed gulls, a few ducks flying overhead, a junco, blue jays, a cardinal, juncos and starlings and a flock of about 25 robins.
The robins were feeding on sumac berries and flitting about the cedar trees on limestone cliffs.
“They stay here year round,” Rosen said, “but they don’t bounce around your lawn looking for frozen worms. They hang out in the woods seeking seeds and berries.”
The river corridor has been designated a "Globally Significant Important Bird Area" Rosen explained, in part because the fast flowing river never freezes and so draws the grand selection of birds.
Rosen was looking forward to looking for snowy owls at the outer harbor last night but was not optimistic about the weather forecast.
Snowy owls are an “irruptive” species meaning they have come here outside of their normal range, which is the far north, in search of sustenance. The owls are a hangover from a particularly warm Arctic summer a few years ago that caused lemmings, a rodent that breeds in the tundra, to proliferate. With extra food, the owls had an easier time fledging young, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The following season, there weren't as many lemmings. Snowy owls have been ranging further ever since.
The owls have been spotted on the breakwall near Buffalo’s outer harbor, on the Canadian water intakes visible from Three Sister’s Island and on the breakwalls near Olcott.
“It’s the coolest thing,” Rosen said. “You think it’s a lump of snow and then it’s like ‘wait a minute. Why is that lump of snow blinking at me.’ ”
Registration is still open for events at www.birdsontheniagara.org.
There are multiple walks throughout the day. If you aren’t feeling like braving the winter weather, there are numerous presentations available on birding and conservation.
