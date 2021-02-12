Birds on the Niagara going virtual this year

After photographing a lesser black-backed gull, left, Joel Strong of Appleton had his sights out for a slaty-backed gull, rumored to be hanging out off Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park on Dec. 28 where he had set up his watch. The elusive gull that's a native of Siberia will likely be a topic during this weekend's virtual Birds of Niagara program. (James Neiss/staff photographer)