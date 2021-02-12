Birds on the Niagara going virtual this year

For two years, “Birds on the Niagara” was content as North America’s only international birding festival. Oh sure, 3,000 people or so attended and it was a great start, especially with visitors from Toronto, Ohio and points even further away.
That was then, this is now. This year, the audience has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The bad news: You can’t go for a guided walk and have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see that slaty-backed gull from Siberia to add to your life list. You have to go find it yourself. The good news: From the comfort of your couch, you can watch speakers, learn about birds and you don’t have to travel.
U.S. Event Chairperson Jay Burney said Tuesday 30,000 people have pre-registered for the event which is focused on the Niagara River Corridor as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area.
”We are building an ethic to be conservationists and protect that,” Burney explained.
Tom Kerr is naturalist with the Audubon Society. He is based at Beaver Meadow in North Java, Wyoming County.
Kerr will lead a virtual tour of Goat and Three Sisters islands.
“A lot of birds this time of year are only here in the winter time,” Kerr said, “20 different species of ducks and up to 17 species of gulls. Many of the birds are in their breeding plumage. What’s more Valentine’s than that?”
Marcie Jacklin is a member of the Fort Erie, Ontario-based Bert Miller Nature Club and is helping with the Canadian side of the festival. The pandemic has brought an important emphasis and psychological benefit for her.
“Birds make me happy,’ she said. “This has helped me more than anything through these times.”
Burney explained many people think ‘a seagull is a seagull is a seagull’ without realizing there are so many different kinds almost all of which can be seen in the lower Niagara Gorge during winter.
Kerr said it can be a bit of a challenge to help people understand the nuance of the gulls since the aforementioned slaty-back looks similar to a lesser black-backed gull.
“People from all over the northeast and Canada come here looking for that gull,” Kerr explained of the slaty. “Last year I helped a guy from Georgia try to find it.”
Jacklin is excited about the festival.
“The birds don’t have a border,” she said. “It depends on weather, boating and sometimes just what the birds want to do.”
Regionally, there is an amazing array, Jacklin said. For example, people from Toronto don’t often see the grey and white juncos we take for granted as they hop under our feeders. Without looking, in the spring migration season, many people would never experience the brightly colored neotropical warblers that frequent our area.
She said we are coming into an even more interesting time of the year because Lake Erie is icing over.
“We have gulls and ducks that can be found in the river because of open water and food. The fish get banged around in the falls and in the turbines and it’s a sushi buffet.”
WHEN TO WATCH
TODAY
• 7 p.m. — Justin Peter "Moving Beyond Seagulls: An Introduction to Gulls"
The Niagara River is a world renowned gull-watching hotspot that attracts birdwatchers from near and far. Justin will talk about taking a closer look at these birds, and give some tips to the beginner and advanced birder about getting started in gull watching.
Peter is Quest Nature Tours director of programs. He worked as senior naturalist at Algonquin Provincial Park, is a past president of the Toronto Ornithological Club and is a life member of the Ontario Field Ornithologists
• 8 p.m. — Virtual Owl Prowl
Hosted by Tom Kerr and Chuck Rosenberg. Hosted by the Buffalo Audubon Society and Beaver Meadow Nature Center.
SATURDAY
• 1-2 p.m. — Photographing Birds on the Niagara with Tony Beck and Nina Stavlund. Beck and Stavlund run “Always an Adventure” a family business based in Ottawa, Ontario.The program will explore bird specialties of the Niagara and techniques to capture them photographically and ethically.
• 2-3 p.m. — Virtual backyard winter birds with Tifft Nature Preserve focusing in birds in your yard in a family-friendly presentation.
• 3-4 p.m. — The Niagara River as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar Wetlands of International Significance. With Jay Burney and Jajean Rose-Burney discussing the history and the impacts of these two important designations that identify the Niagara River Corridor as a world-class area of ecological importance in need of protection.
• 5-6 p.m. – “Your Pane is Their Pain”
What happens when birds hit glass with Paloma Plant, Project Coordinator and a co-founder of FLAP Canada Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP Canada)
• 5-6 p.m. — “The Bird Friendly Biophillic City: Integrating Safe Natural Habitats into Urban Design and Planning” featuring Dr. Timothy Beatley of the Department of Urban and Environmental Planning, School of Architecture, at the University of Virginia.
• 6-7 p.m. — “Coloring the Conservation Conversation” with J. Drew Lanham.
The keynote speaker, Lanham is Distinguished Alumni Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University, a National Audubon board member, and a contributor to Bird Note on NPR. His focus is on the ecology of songbirds and the intersections of race, place, and conservation, with wild birds as the conduit for understanding.
Social justice and race were a fundamental focus of 2020. The Black Lives Matters movement emerged as a reaction to both generations of racism, and the rise of American politics since 2016. J. Drew Lanham is a leader in the social justice movement and has given voice to raising awareness and conscience as it relates to being an African American man and a profoundly important conservationist. Dr. Lanham will discuss what it means to embrace the full breadth of his African American heritage, his deep kinship to nature, and the adoration of birds. Candid by nature, and because of it, Lanham will examine how conservation must be a rigorous science, and an evocative art, inviting diversity and race to play active roles in celebrating our natural world.
Learn more at www.birdsontheniagara.org
