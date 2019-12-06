Bishop: Bankruptcy an option for Buffalo diocese

The new leader of the Catholic Diocese in Buffalo told a weekly publication dedicated to the Catholic Faith that there is a “likelihood” that the diocese will be forced into bankruptcy
In an interview with Our Sunday Visitor, Albany Bishop , who was named on Wednesday by the Vatican as the Apostolic Administrator for the Buffalo diocese, indicated that he would not rule out bankruptcy as an option as the diocese deals with the financial weight of roughly 200 lawsuits involving allegations of abuse against the church and members of the clergy.
“I think that has to be faced, and sooner rather than later. I would probably be the one to make that ultimate call, but I would want to make sure there wasn’t any other reasonable option,” Scharfenberger was quoted as telling Our Sunday Visitor.
Scharfenberger was named as the interim administrator for the Buffalo diocese following the resignation this week of former Bishop Richard Malone who faced intense criticism and calls for his handling of abuse cases in the past. Scharfenberger has said that he plans to remain in the position only until a permanent replacement for Malone can be found.
Scharfenberger steps in to run a diocese that is also facing an investigation by the FBI as well as dozens of legal claims filed under the New York State Child Victim’s Act.
Over the last year, Malone has been hounded by accusations that he engaged in a systemic coverup of sexual abuse by priests in the diocese. Scharfenberger said at his introductory news conference on Wednesday that it will be a challenge to restore trust with local church congregations.
Malone’s departure follows an inquiry into the handling of sexual abuse cases by the Buffalo diocese. The inquiry was conducted by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn.
His report was submitted to the Vatican and discussed with Malone. The findings have not been made public.
The diocese has paid over $18 million to more than 100 abuse victims under a compensation program established last year.
Malone previously referenced bankruptcy as a possible option for the diocese moving forward.
During his interview with Our Sunday Visitor, Scharfenberger said whatever happened he did not want it to negatively impact the rights and interests of victims who have claims pending.
“Obviously, the diocese also has to be able to operate its spiritual and pastoral mission,” he said. “The purpose of Chapter 11 would be to protect both the legitimate claims as well as the diocese’s needs to have the necessary resources to do its mission. If that’s the best way to do it, then that’s what we’ll do.”
Scharfenberger is scheduled to deliver opening remarks during a Movement to Restore Trust symposium from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Canisius College.
“This will be my first public event in the Diocese of Buffalo, and I want to use it as an opportunity to listen,” Scharfenberger said in a press release issued this week by a diocesan spokesperson. “I want to hear from abuse victims, the laity, priests, deacons and religious as I begin my ministry in Buffalo.
The “MRT Path Forward Symposium” will provide an opportunity for a facilitated conversation on two key topics: what desired qualities the laity would like to see in the next bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo and how parishes might discuss and develop a reform agenda at the parish level.
MRT was formed one year ago in the wake of the clergy abuse crisis. The first symposium, held in November 2018, inspired a respectful dialogue on what has been done and must be done to protect the vulnerable, hold Church leaders accountable, and begin to reform, renew, and heal the Church in the Diocese of Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.