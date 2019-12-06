Bishop: Bankruptcy an option for Buffalo diocese

Mia Summerson/staffThis photo from a press conference on Wednesday in Buffalo shows Albany Edward Scharfenberger who is serving as Apostolic Administrator for the Catholic Diocese in Buffalo while a permanent replacement for ex-Bishop Richard Malone is found. Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorThis week, Scharfenberger told a local Catholic publication - Our Sunday Visitor - that he is not ruling out bankruptcy as a possible step for the Buffalo diocese as it continues to deal with dozens of legal claims involving allegations of abuse by clergy members.