Bishop Edward Scharfenberger on Sunday issued a statement in response to criticism over a private mass held last week in which he allowed the participation of priests that have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Robert Hoatson, the co-founder of Road to Recovery, an abuse victim's group, even called for Bishop Scharfenberger to step down, according to Channel 7 News.
The statement, in part, reads:
“... First, I wish to reiterate that I deeply regret the pain and further disillusionment that this private gathering of priests - which included those not in good-standing with the Diocese - has caused to victim-survivors who rightly demand justice and accountability for the horrific and lasting harm they have experienced.
Those priests who are not in good-standing with the Diocese and who are awaiting their cases to be duly adjudicated by the Holy See are, however, allowed by Canon law to celebrate Mass privately. Should the Holy See decide to laicize them, they would then be removed from the clerical state permanently. The Mass in which I allowed them to participate was exactly that — a private Mass at the beginning of Lent for the priests of the Diocese which emphasized the need to atone for and work toward the healing of all who have been harmed by the scourge of sexual abuse by members of the Catholic clergy.
“In no way, should this gathering be regarded as a restoration of the faculties of those suspended priests to celebrate the sacraments publicly. Nor, should it in any way be interpreted as disregarding the grave emotional, physical and spiritual harm they inflicted on innocent persons whose allegations have been determined to be credible.
... In meeting regularly with victim-survivors of sexual abuse, I have expressed my view that what they have experienced is evil and, in many cases, criminal in nature. Their sense of betrayal and feelings of outrage are fully justified and cause our entire Church shame and intense sorrow. There can be no tolerance for any act of abuse or harassment by a member of the clergy, Diocesan lay employee, volunteer or a bishop, toward any person, child or adult. Moreover, I am committed to accompanying any and all who have been harmed on the long journey toward healing and to providing them the resources and assistance they require to fulfill their need for justice and restitution.
“I welcome an opportunity to meet with those who have every right to express their views — however critical of me personally — with the hope that we can find a constructive path forward in our constant effort to convey true repentance and bring about lasting reform and renewal of this local Church.”
