The Town of Lockport’s Industrial Development Agency granted Bison Bag Inc., a manufacturer of custom-printed plastic bags and pouches, a two-year exemption of sales tax up to $2 million on the equipment and materials needed for an expansion of a 41,000 square-foot warehouse.
The expansion will create space for three new machines, said Tom Sy, director of the IDA, with the bulk of the eight to 10 jobs the project expects to create going toward manning the new machines.
The sales tax exemption could maximize savings at $160,000 for the company.
In addition, the IDA voted to foot the bill for a 125-foot expansion of Crown Drive where Bison Bags is located. This will also make another parcel of land close by more marketable for tenants and will cost between $15,000 and $20,000, as well as creating access for the company’s warehouse expansion, Sy said.
This will be the third time, including their move to the Lockport Industrial Park in 1997, that Bison Bags will expand its footprint. The second time was in 2015 when the plant expanded to add 43,500 additional square feet for manufacturing and warehousing, according to their website.
Sy said that they have been excellent partners throughout their tenancy in the Town of Lockport.
“They have been constant in communication with us,” he said. “And always exceeded requirements for job creation.”
Bison Bag was started in 1968 in Buffalo by Jim Streicher. Currently it employs 90 workers.
