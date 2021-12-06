Bittner to lead two fruit-farming advocacy groups

Jim Bittner of Appleton has been appointed interim executive director of the New York State Horticulture Society and the New York State Berry Growers Association.
The state horticulture society, founded in 1855, exists to serve the fruit industry. Its present mission is to “... educate, promote and protect” the New York fruit industry.
The berry growers association, founded in 1988, is a nonprofit educational group for berry growers of all sizes.
The functions of these groups include: facilitating communication between farmers, agricultural researchers and educators, and keeping farmers apprised of regulatory issues that affect farms and agriculture.
Of his appointment, Bittner said, “I am really excited to work with people I have known for decades in this new capacity.”
Bittner's home farm, Bittner-Singer Orchards, consists of 400 acres of fruit including apples, peaches, cherries, plums and apricots. He's joined in farm operation by his two sons, Kevin and David.
Bittner is a current member of the Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation board and the Niagara County Farm Bureau board. He's also treasurer of the Barker Lions Club.
He's a past chairman of the horticulture society's board of directors, through which he was active with the Council of Agricultural Organizations and the Farm Viability Institute Board, and a past member of the boards overseeing the Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension and the county's microenterprise grant program.
Bittner has received numerous agricultural and business awards including the Distinguished Service award from the New York Agricultural Society, Business Person of the Year from the Niagara County Chamber of Commerce, National Outstanding Young Farmer, 40 Under 40 from Buffalo Business First and Outstanding Young Alumni from the Agriculture and Life Sciences school at Cornell University.
