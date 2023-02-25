Every week, students Josh and Jonathan Beane and their friend Dante Long all attend Friday Night Gym at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
They go to participate in a program that Lockport New Beginnings puts on to keep kids engaged with mentors in the community, as well as have fun playing sports and eating pizza. They were invited by Ronnie Cheatham, who runs that program, to the dinner and entertainment at Christ Community Church Friday night.
When asked what they were there to see, Long quickly said “The rapper,” and the Beane brothers agreed, but not before telling this reporter that the real reason they were there was “to learn about Black history.”
They weren’t the only ones.
The turnout for Lockport New Beginnings’ Celebrating Black History event was bigger than what Carsee Herring, Lockport New Beginnings founder, thought possible.
“I want to say, ‘thank you!’ to everyone who came to support the Black History Celebration,” she said. “I didn’t think this many people would show up, but it’s a blessing.”
With a slew of performers, many also just in high school, the theme of the night “Know the Past to Shape the Future” was quickly realized.
Paul Patterson brought his daughter Julia and sat at one of the front tables.
“It’s very important and it means a lot,” Patterson said. “Not just for the Black African community, but the American community. It means a lot for American history. We’re here to honor the people who gave us the opportunities we have today.”
One of those opportunities is to be a 17-year old rapper named King Beanz who dropped an album called “Birth of a King” last year and has a slew of videos, including “Wild Lifestyle” on Youtube, which he performed at the event.
“This is amazing,” he said as he sat with his father, Anthony Howard Sr. eating some of the soul food that was served.
“The atmosphere, it’s beautiful,” he said.
Precious Patterson and her son, Caleb, also performed. Precious showed off a tap dance after telling the crowd how the iconic art form originated in Africa long before it hit the states. Caleb sang “Lift Every Voice” while playing the keyboards.
Dancer Armari Germany also performed a brilliant set of jumping, spinning and dancing to music that had the crowd clapping. Janiah Bennefield and Layala Evans, also in high school, sang the final song, powerfully ending the celebration.
But it was Khari Demos, the guest of honor, and former US&J sports reporter now a content specialist with the YMCA of Greater Rochester and advisor for the Cardinal Courier, a student-run publication at St. John Fisher University, that summed up the message of the night.
Demos spoke of Tyre Nichol’s death, as well as other deaths of other Black Americans that have shocked the world – as far back as Rodney King – that he can still remember.
“People of color, you know the struggle that we face,” he said. “That we still face to this day, right? The struggle we’ve had … but also we know we have allies and we should salute them because we couldn’t have gotten here without them. i just really hope everybody understands that we cannot go forward without reaching back to make sure somebody comes along with us, because this is a community. We can’t do this alone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.