Next week is Black History Month Spirit Week at Aaron Mossell Junior High School, intended to celebrate advances in society and culture by Black trailblazers.
School mediator Ramona Washington, a co-founder of Spirit Week, said it’s something that all students can get behind, up to and including “Curls and Coils Tuesday,” for which students are encouraged to come to school with their hair in its natural state.
“Don’t straighten it in the morning. Let it be natural,” she said.
Starting on Monday with “Chucks and Pearls or Jordans and Shades” the student body is encouraged to wear the clothing of our times in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Washington said a lot of kids wear Converse sneakers, just like Harris.
Wednesday’s theme is “Wakanda Forever!”, a day for students to sign their allegiance to the Black Panther, one of the first popular Black superheroes to appear in a major motion picture in 2018.
“It was huge. First African American superhero,” Washington said. “It was a big thing to see a hero that looks like them.”
Thursday is a teachers’ favorite, according to Washington: “Throwback Hip Hop Thursday.”
“Black Out Friday” aims to get the entire student body wearing all black for the day.
Washington said that the spirit week is not the school’s first foray into experiencing different cultures. Every month, Mossell Junior High’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group, of which she is a co-adviser, chooses an activity that centers around understanding and celebrating what different cultures bring to Lockport and the world.
“For October, teachers had decorated pumpkins. They’d be decorated to highlight different cultures: Asian, Native American, Islam. The pumpkin would be decorated with these cultures in mind,” Washington said.
November was Native American Month at the school and each homeroom decorated its door to highlight a different tribe in New York state.
“We had a lot of cute doors,” Washington said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.